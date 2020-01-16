ravichandhiran RT @ANI: #UPDATE Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway: 20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express… 7 minutes ago Jay Gandhi RT @timesofindia: #Breaking | 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; several injured: PTI quoting Railway officials https… 38 minutes ago LocalPressCo Mumbai #Repost | Mumbai-Bhubaneswar #LokmanyaTilakExpress derails: 25 injured, helplines setup The mishap took place arou… https://t.co/L451HfoAoX 42 minutes ago (@[email protected]) 20 injured after 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; Helplines set up https://t.co/h8QHyqy6bI #derailment via @oneindia 1 hour ago Sunil Bajaj Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. I wish and pray for speedy recovery of those Injured.… https://t.co/w9EbGj1gh3 1 hour ago Avinash RT @ANI: #UPDATE Odisha: Five trains have been diverted, after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty re… 1 hour ago Avinash RT @ANI: Odisha: Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Sala… 1 hour ago Kumaresan RT @TheHemantRout: Probe ordered into the derailment of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express. Commissioner of #Railway Safety (South E… 1 hour ago