Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; several injured

Hindu Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning after the train hit a goods train, Rail
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

8 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; several injured

The Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train hits the guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi railway stations
Hindu

Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack, several injured


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drcattur1

ravichandhiran RT @ANI: #UPDATE Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway: 20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express… 7 minutes ago

jay_gandhi_1984

Jay Gandhi RT @timesofindia: #Breaking | 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; several injured: PTI quoting Railway officials https… 38 minutes ago

LocalPressCo

LocalPressCo Mumbai #Repost | Mumbai-Bhubaneswar #LokmanyaTilakExpress derails: 25 injured, helplines setup The mishap took place arou… https://t.co/L451HfoAoX 42 minutes ago

ReallMystics

(@[email protected]) 20 injured after 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack; Helplines set up https://t.co/h8QHyqy6bI #derailment via @oneindia 1 hour ago

SunilBajajG

Sunil Bajaj Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. I wish and pray for speedy recovery of those Injured.… https://t.co/w9EbGj1gh3 1 hour ago

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @ANI: #UPDATE Odisha: Five trains have been diverted, after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty re… 1 hour ago

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @ANI: Odisha: Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Sala… 1 hour ago

Kumaresan2976

Kumaresan RT @TheHemantRout: Probe ordered into the derailment of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express. Commissioner of #Railway Safety (South E… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.