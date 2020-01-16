Global  

Alex de Minaur out of Australian Open with abdominal strain

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alex de Minaur withdrew on Thursday from the Australian Open due to an abdominal strain. The same injury also forced the 20-year-old Australian to pull out of the Adelaide International on Monday. He was the top-seeded player in that tournament. “Obviously I’m not in the happiest mood but it’s something that […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke 01:39

 The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

