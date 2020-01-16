Alex de Minaur out of Australian Open with abdominal strain
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alex de Minaur withdrew on Thursday from the Australian Open due to an abdominal strain. The same injury also forced the 20-year-old Australian to pull out of the Adelaide International on Monday. He was the top-seeded player in that tournament. “Obviously I’m not in the happiest mood but it’s something that […]
