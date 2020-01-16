Global  

Blue Diamond place-getter on verge of return, eyeing All-Star Mile

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Group 1-placed colt Free Of Debt is set to gallop in between races at Murray Bridge on Saturday ahead of his first race back since last year's Golden Slipper.
