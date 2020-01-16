Global  

Smith scores twice, Blackhawks beat Canadiens 4-1

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020
MONTREAL (AP) — Zack Smith scored twice to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks, who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Senators on Tuesday. Corey Crawford stopped 32 shots to improve to 11-2-2 against […]
