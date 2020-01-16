Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express derail in Odisha, 40 injured

At least 40 people were said to be injured after the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday. Five of them are reported to be critical.

