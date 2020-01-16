Global  

US lawmakers concerned about facial recognition

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lawmakers heard testimony on the risks of facial recognition programs which are largely unregulated.
News video: Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council

Surprising results after activists test facial recognition technology on Denver City Council 02:12

 A test done by a grassroots campaign to ban facial recognition technology in Denver found it falsely matched Denver city council members to people in the sex offender registry.

AOC is sounding the alarm about the rise of facial recognition: 'This is some real-life "Black Mirror" stuff'

AOC is sounding the alarm about the rise of facial recognition: 'This is some real-life Black Mirror stuff'· Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced concerns about the rise of facial recognition during a House hearing on Wednesday. · "This is some real-life 'Black...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next Web

College students demand schools ban facial recognition

First, they stopped facial recognition from coming to Coachella. Now they want to protect universities. Prolific digital rights activism organization Fight...
Mashable Also reported by •The Next Web

