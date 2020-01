ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has beaten second-seeded and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The sixth-seeded and world 12th-ranked Sabalenka advances to a semifinal against Dayana Yastremska, who earlier Thursday beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3. Halep won the 2018 French Open […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Simona Halep beaten by Sabalenka in Adelaide quarterfinals Aryna Sabalenka has beaten second-seeded and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International

FOX Sports 11 hours ago





Tweets about this Doordarshan Sports Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka has beaten second-seeded and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 in the quar… https://t.co/LF9NsOngPn 6 hours ago TOI Sports News Simona Halep beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in Adelaide International quarterfinals https://t.co/66TXZsz9VC 6 hours ago India Bet Halep beaten by Sabalenka in Adelaide International quarterfinals https://t.co/wvVxhynz6v https://t.co/uhoKQvDKbS 6 hours ago TOI Sports .@Simona_Halep beaten by @SabalenkaA in Adelaide International quarterfinals READ: https://t.co/5DE2n9nqdX 🎾… https://t.co/VbfJse2F3e 6 hours ago Dizzed.com Simona Halep beaten by Sabalenka in Adelaide quarterfinals https://t.co/sey2Rm3g8O 7 hours ago