Japan Confirms First Case of New Chinese Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The detection of the virus in Japan adds to fears that it will spread outside China’s borders after a case was also reported in Thailand this week.
Japan confirms 1st case of new coronavirus infection

Tokyo, Jan 16 (IANS) The first case of a pneumonia-like illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus has been detected in Japan, the countrys Health Ministry...
Sify

Japan identifies first case of Chinese virus 

Officials play down human-to-human transmission but patient did not visit market at centre of outbreak 
FT.com


