Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jacewicz to become first woman to referee an A-League match

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Kate Jacewicz will become the first female to referee an A-League match when she takes charge of the Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets match on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jacqueline Williams to become first woman third umpire in a men's international match

Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): West Indies' Jacqueline Williams is set to become the first woman third umpire in a men's international match.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gavin_Ingham

Gavin Ingham RT @Soccersceneau: Jacewicz set to become first woman to referee an A-League match #referees #womeninfootball #industrynews @GeorgeDonikian… 13 hours ago

Soccersceneau

Soccerscene Jacewicz set to become first woman to referee an A-League match #referees #womeninfootball #industrynews… https://t.co/t22kbt2g7e 1 day ago

kholdsworth77

keith holdsworth RT @battledinosaur: Kate Jacewicz will become the first woman to referee an #ALeague match this weekend as she takes control of #MCYvNEW l… 2 days ago

wombatscats58

Ron Young RT @theagesport: Kate Jacewicz will become the first female to referee an A-League match when she takes charge of the Melbourne City v Newc… 2 days ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Kate Jacewicz will become the first female to referee an A-League match when she takes charge of the Melbourne City… https://t.co/ccsTGApyxp 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.