Donald Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' in Ukraine scheme: Giuliani associate
Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A man who worked closely with Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine says the President and Attorney-General William Barr knew exactly what was going on.
Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.
