Donald Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' in Ukraine scheme: Giuliani associate

SBS Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A man who worked closely with Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine says the President and Attorney-General William Barr knew exactly what was going on.
New Evidence On Trump's Ukraine Plot

 Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...
Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct,...
