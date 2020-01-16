Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A message from Wilson Gavin's family

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
On Monday, University of Queensland Liberal National Club president Wilson Gavin died after his involvement in a protest against a drag queen event at a Brisbane library. His family has released this statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Family of Young Liberal Wilson Gavin speak out after his death

Family of Young Liberal Wilson Gavin speak out after his deathThe family of a young man who led a protest against drag queens reading to children at a Brisbane library has spoken out following his death.Wilson Gavin, 21,...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

FreoLou

FreoLou⚓♏ RT @PPantsdown: ICYMI here's the family statement : https://t.co/7cRR7VP0Ki 13 minutes ago

Snarkathon

The Happy Camper RT @shayne_chester: That’s a***of a message to be able to come up with at a time of great loss. A message from Wilson Gavin's family htt… 41 minutes ago

LJ_willi

Linda W RT @GregBaum: All class: https://t.co/kUv5gYEI9b 44 minutes ago

thislifeobscure

Matty K Beautifully put. I really hope this puts an end to the ugly Twitter storm that descended upon this now grieving fa… https://t.co/ormzaXMoEx 47 minutes ago

Lauralols

🤐I’m a natural sinner🏁 RT @_chloeswarbrick: “To young, politically motivated people of all persuasions – we implore you to seek kind and wise mentors who will gui… 51 minutes ago

Friendcare61

MENTAL HEALTH GLOBAL FRIEND RT @AttardMon: A message from Wilson Gavin's family https://t.co/bGm6hRiUuk via @smh I am fairly sure I wouldn’t have the capacity to show… 55 minutes ago

gemoju

Julio R Moreno A message from Wilson Gavin's family https://t.co/E60xoop2nq via @brisbanetimes 56 minutes ago

duncan_stuart

Duncan Stuart A message from Wilson Gavin's family https://t.co/9XrEqC5LjN via @brisbanetimes 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.