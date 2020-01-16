Global  

Colorado State hits 19 3-pointers, beats New Mexico 105-72

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points and Colorado State made a program-record 19 3-pointers in a 105-72 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night. The Rams finished 19-of-28 shooting (68%) from 3-point range. It was the most points they have scored and the largest margin of victory (33) for the Rams […]
