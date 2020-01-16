Global  

Houli praying Rance will find fulfilment - and return to Richmond

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
At the launching of his hologram at the soon-to-be-opened Australian Sports Museum, Richmond's Bachar Houli admitted he hadn't given up hope Alex Rance would return to the Tigers.
