Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Friends’ cast reunion special remains a ‘maybe’ for HBO Max

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The “Friends” reunion will be there for you. Maybe. “There’s interest all the way around” in bringing the stars of the hit sitcom together again, said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. “And yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest sort of all aligned” and push the button […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Friends' No Longer Streaming on Netflix [Video]'Friends' No Longer Streaming on Netflix

'Friends' No Longer Streaming on Netflix. 'Friends' won't be there for you on Netflix in 2020. The popular sitcom was removed from the streaming platform at midnight on Dec. 31, 2019. 'Friends'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Animal Friends Holds Dog Rescue Reunion [Video]Animal Friends Holds Dog Rescue Reunion

Dogs that were rescued by Animals Friends came back for a special reunion, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Friends' reunion special still a maybe at HBO Max despite 'interest all around'

Don't hold your breath, "Friends" fans.
FOXNews.com

'Friends' Reunion Special Put On Hold For Now - Find Out Why!

Fans are in no doubt excited for any possible Friends reunion, especially the one that was discussed at HBO Max. However, WarnerMedia told press today (January...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.