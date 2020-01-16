Global  

Whitehaven flags surge in coal demand on back of US-China trade deal

Brisbane Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Australia’s largest dedicated coal miner says a preliminary US-China trade deal will revive demand for coal, as it tries to claw its way back from a production slump.
News video: Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China 01:04

 Let's talk about the trade deal.

