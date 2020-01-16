Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Whitehaven flags surge in coal demand on back of US-China trade deal

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Australia’s largest dedicated coal miner says a preliminary US-China trade deal will revive demand for coal, as it tries to claw its way back from a production slump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China 01:04

 Let's talk about the trade deal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal [Video]U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the world's two..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published

Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods [Video]Trump's New Trade Deal Includes China's Shopping List For U.S. Goods

President Trump&apos;s newly signed trade deal with China hinges on the country&apos;s ability to buy large amounts of U.S. products.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trade deal: US eases sanctions, China to buy more US exports

The United States and China signed an initial trade pact Wednesday, easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. A look at highlights of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

China December trade beats forecasts: exports up 7.6%, imports up 16.3%

China's exports in December rose 7.6% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.