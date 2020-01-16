Global  

Magic snap Lakers’ 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Markelle Fultz hit two big layups in the final minute while scoring 21 points during his second career triple-double, and the Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory Wednesday night. Fultz added 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

