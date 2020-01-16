Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: Fultz hit two big layups in the final minute while scoring 21 points during his second career triple-double, and Orland… 6 minutes ago INQUIRER Sports Fultz hit two big layups in the final minute while scoring 21 points during his second career triple-double, and Or… https://t.co/lwkSsxLNKK 7 minutes ago #TV3GH NBA Magic snap Lakers' 9 game winning streak in 119-118 thriller #TV3NewDay 10 minutes ago Tony De Vos RT @forestecw: "Magic Snap Lakers' 9-Game Winning Streak in 119-118 Thriller" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/gDRPlAgKtp 21 minutes ago Forest Echter "Magic Snap Lakers' 9-Game Winning Streak in 119-118 Thriller" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Ih69wJi6Ys 23 minutes ago Talk 1370 UPDATE: Magic snap Lakers' 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller https://t.co/CB0UT3yugo 1 hour ago Ron Bohning Magic snap Lakers' 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller https://t.co/wLg5ad5J6w #nba https://t.co/2YBDeASRPN 2 hours ago greeen Magic Snap Lakers' 9-Game Winning Streak in 119-118 Thriller - https://t.co/tTwZqYfBHE 2 hours ago