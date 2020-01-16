News18.com RT @News18Sports: Sumit Nagal failed to advance in the #AusOpen qualifiers https://t.co/VPoYlf9i4l 9 minutes ago News18 Sports Sumit Nagal failed to advance in the #AusOpen qualifiers https://t.co/VPoYlf9i4l 9 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of Australian Open Qualifiers After First-round Loss https://t.co/zcLoAAPFeA https://t.co/QrKY3o0h0I 17 minutes ago Bajrangi Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers after first-round loss https://t.co/lPUPHhnRmM 31 minutes ago The Hindu RT @TheHinduSports: India’s Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss in the first round to crash out of the men’s singles qualifiers of the… 2 hours ago The Hindu - Sports India’s Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss in the first round to crash out of the men’s singles qualifiers of… https://t.co/8gbN56jgPx 2 hours ago TOI Sports #AustralianOpen @nagalsumit crashes out of @AustralianOpen qualifiers after first-round loss 🎾 Nagal lost agains… https://t.co/osgcQroKNa 3 hours ago SportsGridUK Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers https://t.co/jY4KseaZkr https://t.co/YTAf5QaDIw 3 hours ago