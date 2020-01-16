Global  

Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds

Hindu Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Hired by Carlos Ghosn in February, the 74-year-old lawyer Junichiro Hironaka is known for his combative style
News video: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns 01:18

 Japanese attorneys representing Carlos Ghosn, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, quit on Thursday following the former Nissan chief&apos;s flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he had been fighting financial misconduct charges. Ciara Lee reports.

Ghosn says he was warned of 'inside plot' [Video]Ghosn says he was warned of 'inside plot'

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking in Beirut after his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, says that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was..

Ghosn says French envoy told him of inside plot [Video]Ghosn says French envoy told him of inside plot

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking in Beirut after his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, says that the French ambassador had warned him shortly after his arrest that his own company was..

Ghosn's Japan lawyer quits after client's flight to Lebanon

TOKYO (AP) — One of the Japanese lawyers for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has stepped down from that job after Ghosn fled the country. Junichiro...
azuar

azuar RT @Reuters: Japanese lawyers representing Carlos Ghosn have quit, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, who said everyone involved in… 3 minutes ago

Hedge_Fund_Mgr

Former Hedge Fund Manager RT @ReutersBiz: Japanese lawyers representing Carlos Ghosn have quit, including lead lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, who said everyone involved… 5 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds - Reuters https://t.co/ESJfJT3PCd #news #feedly 8 minutes ago

AffairsEast

Middle East Affairs Carlos Ghosn’s Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds https://t.co/H0cy7xUyrU https://t.co/9qnglBsepk 8 minutes ago

CedarRapidsIow

Cedar Rapids Iowa * Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds  Reuters * Carlos Ghosn escape challenge:… https://t.co/KhUDIeohsv 13 minutes ago

abeerallamj

Abeer Allam عبير Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief... https://t.co/rxkE2uADOf 14 minutes ago

