Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan mesmerize you to fall in love with 'Love Aaj Kal' poster

DNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Love Aaj Kal is back with the new generation and the first poster featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is beyond mesmerizing. All of this is also just a glimpse till the trailer is unveiled tomorrow
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Sara Ali Khan To ROMANCE Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan On EXES, Varun Dhawan's FIRST Look | Top 10 News

Sara Ali Khan To ROMANCE Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan On EXES, Varun Dhawan's FIRST Look | Top 10 News 03:34

 Sara Ali Khan to romance Akshay Kumar in upcoming movie, Salman Khan does a shocking revelation, Varun's Mr Lele first look out are among the top 10 news today. Watch the video to know more

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Kartik ROMANTIC Moment, Salman With Ayat Sharma, Natasa Hardik Beach Holiday | Top 10 News [Video]Sara Kartik ROMANTIC Moment, Salman With Ayat Sharma, Natasa Hardik Beach Holiday | Top 10 News

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's cute photo goes viral, Arpita Khan shares the first photo of Salman Khan holding Ayat, Deepika Padkone gets a piece of advice from Yog Guru Baba Ramdev are among the..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:09Published

Sara Ali Khan's SWEET Gesture, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor PROMOTE Street Dancer 3D | SPOTTED [Video]Sara Ali Khan's SWEET Gesture, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor PROMOTE Street Dancer 3D | SPOTTED

Sara Ali Khan's sweet gesture towards her fan, Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor promote their film Street Dancer 3D and many more celebs were spotted out in Mumbai. Watch the video to know more

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'None of them told me': Kareena Kapoor Khan on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured relationship

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to comment on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured relationship status.
DNA

Kartik & Sara's pics are all things adorable

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most talked-about Bollywood celebs in the town. The duo made headlines almost every day due to their alleged...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebritytadkaa

celebrity tadka RT @shwetab23: #SaraAliKhan Looking beautiful ❤❤😍😍🥰 #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal #ImtiazAli #LoveStory https://t.co/XC3hD3cQuo 2 minutes ago

shwetab23

Shweta #SaraAliKhan Looking beautiful ❤❤😍😍🥰 #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal #ImtiazAli #LoveStory https://t.co/XC3hD3cQuo 3 minutes ago

JShadlove

Myself🤗 RT @xpresslite: The first look of Imtiaz Ali's #LoveAajKal is finally here! #SaraAliKhan and #KartikAaryan's new film promises to be a perf… 3 minutes ago

JShadlove

Myself🤗 RT @Danishsingh5050: Both look good together ❤😍😍🔥 #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal #LoveStory #ImtiazAli @TheAaryanKartik https://t.… 4 minutes ago

MASami48207264

M.A.Sami RT @htshowbiz: #LoveAajKal first poster: #SaraAliKhan, #KartikAaryan are Zoe and Veer caught in a ‘whirlwind wonderland’. See pic @TheAarya… 7 minutes ago

Danishsingh5050

Danish Both look good together ❤😍😍🔥 #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal #LoveStory #ImtiazAli @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/ABhoA1fdKZ 9 minutes ago

Mac_ssr1

Mannu Singh #KartikAaryan, #SaraAliKhan are in whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal2 #imtiazali https://t.co/3uY22stJdJ 11 minutes ago

JhanviJoshi9

Jhanvi Joshi RT @bombaytimes: And the wait is over. The first look of Love Aaj Kal 2 has got us all excited! #loveaajkal2 @TheAaryanKartik #SaraAliKh… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.