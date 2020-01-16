Global  

'Tanhaji' Box Office Report Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan's film dives into Rs 100 crore club

DNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn's TanhajI: The Unsung Warrior has crossed Rs 100-crore-club within six days of its release
News video: Kareena: Happy that Saif's 'Tanhaji' is being appreciated

Kareena: Happy that Saif's 'Tanhaji' is being appreciated 01:35

 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about the success of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", which features her husband Saif Ali Khan in the cast.

Tanhaji: Ajay-Kajol host special screening

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to release tomorrow and clash with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' at...
IndiaTimes

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection day 6 early estimates: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film enters the Rs 100 crore club

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a subedar in the army of...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesIndian Express

