Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the SenateWASHINGTON — In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate late Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history. Trump complained anew it was all a “hoax,” even as fresh details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine. The ceremonial pomp and protocol by the lawmakers prosecuting the case against Trump moved the impeachment out of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate, where the president’s team is mounting a defense aiming for swift acquittal. “Today we will make history,’’ Pelosi said as she signed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate

House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate 01:23

 The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment [Video]House To Deliver Articles Of Impeachment

The House will be delivering two articles of impeachment to the Senate after being turned away by Republican leaders yesterday. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published

Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing the resolution to transmit two...
FOXNews.com

Rudy Giuliani says dismissal of impeachment articles should be allowed under Senate trial rules

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that dismissal of the articles of impeachment against the president should be allowed under...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheManilaTimes

The Manila Times “This president will be held accountable.” https://t.co/Ah57Edlve2 32 minutes ago

Village_Report

The Village Reporter House Leaders March President Trump Impeachment Articles To The Senate https://t.co/FWA31fot4R 56 minutes ago

schestowitz

Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊) ● NEWS ● #truthdig #impeachmentNOW ☞ House Leaders March #Trump #Impeachment Articles to the Senate https://t.co/SABXn6Yscy 1 hour ago

EvyWeath

EW RT @FOXNashville: “Today we will make history,'' Pelosi said as she signed the documents, using multiple pens to hand out and mark the mome… 2 hours ago

KCOnTheRadio

KC O'Dea Program House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate https://t.co/5qDRwB77C7 2 hours ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @standardnews: Stage set for Donald Trump's impeachment trial as House leaders march articles to Senate https://t.co/yMNvCwbr4m 2 hours ago

JaceyWPLG

Jacey Birch House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate https://t.co/aihvzav8bs 2 hours ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Stage set for Donald Trump's impeachment trial as House leaders march articles to Senate https://t.co/yMNvCwbr4m 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.