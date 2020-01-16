Dating apps share intimate data about users, says consumer group

LAS VEGAS– Through a new partnership with Nielsen, independent advertising platform Amobee is helping to usher the next stage of convergence, connected TV and linear media planning. By working with Nielsen, and specifically with the company’s Gracenote ACR (automatic content recognition) data,...
We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..
Popular dating apps like Tinder and Grindr are sharing the personal data of their users to third parties in breach of EU regulations, a Norwegian consumer rights... News24 Also reported by •engadget •WorldNews