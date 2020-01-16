Global  

Dating apps share intimate data about users, says consumer group

Hindu Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A Norwegian consumer group filed a complaint that Grindr and OkCupid were sharing personal data of their users with several other businesses.
Recent related news from verified sources

Dating apps leak personal data, Norwegian group says

LONDON (AP) — Dating apps including Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder leak personal information to advertising tech companies in possible violation of European data...
SeattlePI.com

News24.com | Tinder, Grindr accused of illegally sharing user data

Popular dating apps like Tinder and Grindr are sharing the personal data of their users to third parties in breach of EU regulations, a Norwegian consumer rights...
News24 Also reported by •engadgetWorldNews

