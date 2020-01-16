Global  

Nirbhaya rape case: Delhi L-G rejects mercy plea of convict Mukesh

Thursday, 16 January 2020
The Delhi L-G on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case and sent it to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action.
 Delhi government recommended rejecting mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gangrape. Meanwhile, victim's mother Asha Devi hit out at Delhi government over fresh delay in hanging of the convicts.

Nirbhaya case: Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before President

Mukesh Singh filed the mercy plea on the day his curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
Hindu

Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged with ropes prepared in Bihar jail

The four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi will be hanged to death with ‘Manila’ ropes prepared by the inmates of Buxar central jail, sources...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

