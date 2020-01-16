Global  

King Henry running wild in the postseason, carrying Titans

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
King Henry is running wild in the postseason. Derrick Henry has the Tennessee Titans one step away from an unlikely trip to the Super Bowl. They got this far because their running back has been unstoppable. Henry has led the Titans to a pair of upset wins on the road, becoming the first player with […]
