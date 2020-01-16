King Henry running wild in the postseason, carrying Titans

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Titans fever heats up in Nashville Music city is still celebrating Saturday's upset win in the Wild Card game over the New England Patriots. They're ready to cheer on the team again this weekend against the Ravens. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:20Published 1 week ago Sports Final: What To Expect In Patriots-Titans Wild Card Matchup Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria join Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss the upcoming Patriots-Titans Wild Card showdown at Gillette Stadium. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 04:06Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Titans' Derrick Henry throws unexpected jump TD pass The Titans have ridden Henry into the playoffs, and their star put up one of the postseason's best plays.

ESPN 4 days ago





Tweets about this