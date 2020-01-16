Global  

The swastika is a symbol that must be banned

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
While some might say prohibiting the swastika would be an overreach, a call-to-arms for fascists, or perhaps an invalid limitation on Australians’ freedom of speech, "The Age" disagrees.
