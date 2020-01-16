Global  

Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have given the U.S. envoy a document outlining their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would last between seven and 10 days, Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations said Thursday. The offer is seen as an opportunity to open a window to an eventual peace deal for Afghanistan […]
Taliban Leadership Agrees To Temporary Cease-fire [Video]Taliban Leadership Agrees To Temporary Cease-fire

The cease-fire will give the U.S. and Taliban about a week to work out a peace agreement.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

First round of resurrected US-Taliban peace talks open in Qatar [Video]First round of resurrected US-Taliban peace talks open in Qatar

Renewed negotiations expected to pave the way for direct talks between Taliban and Kabul to end 18 years of war.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

