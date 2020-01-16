Global  

Trump knew about Ukraine pressure, Giuliani associate Parnas says

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A close associate of Donald Trump's personal lawyer says the US President "knew exactly what was going on"
News video: New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot 01:08

 Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Recent related videos from verified sources

FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine [Video]FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine

Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president “knew exactly everything that was going on” with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Parnas Dishes On Donald [Video]Parnas Dishes On Donald

The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In UkraineWatch VideoIndicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on" in regard to the Ukraine pressure campaign to...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caSeattle TimesWorldNews

Moving Goalposts? Reince Pribus Tells Hannity: Even if Parnas is Telling the Truth About Trump ‘It’s Still Not Impeachable’

More than 4 million people watched indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas make what many considered to be bombshell claims against President Donald Trump...
Mediaite

