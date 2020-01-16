Global  

Governor slams Kerala move to challenge CAA in Supreme Court

Hindu Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Arif Mohammad Khan says he would examine whether a State could move the Supreme Court against a Central law without the approval of the Governor
Kerala govt moving SC against CAA: No explanation can satisfy me, says Governor after meeting with Chief Secretary

The Kerala Governor says that the Left government ‘should have sought approval before moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law’.
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Kerala governor slams LDF govt over moving SC on CAA without informing him

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday lashed out at the Left-ruled state government over it approaching the Supreme Court against the Citizenship...
IndiaTimes

