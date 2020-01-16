Turkey's Wikipedia ban ends after almost three years



Recent related news from verified sources Wikipedia comes back online in Turkey after multi-year ban Access to Wikipedia in Turkey has been restored after a nearly three-year ban, which saw the site blocked after it refused to remove content tying the country to...

engadget 41 minutes ago



Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia Ankara allows access to website after Constitutional Court verdict against ban published in the Official Gazette.

Al Jazeera 2 hours ago



