Turkey's Wikipedia ban ends after almost three years

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A top court rules the country's censorship of Wikipedia violated freedom of expression.
Wikipedia comes back online in Turkey after multi-year ban

Access to Wikipedia in Turkey has been restored after a nearly three-year ban, which saw the site blocked after it refused to remove content tying the country to...
engadget

Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia

Ankara allows access to website after Constitutional Court verdict against ban published in the Official Gazette.
Al Jazeera

