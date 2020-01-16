Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vaccine 'needed' as whooping cough evolves

The Age Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A new whooping cough vaccine is needed as the virus evolves into a potential superbug, researchers warn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death Of Minnesota Infant Linked To Whooping Cough [Video]Death Of Minnesota Infant Linked To Whooping Cough

A baby in Minnesota has died after being hospitalized for three months for whooping cough, Kate Raddatz reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan. 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:01Published

whooping cough cases [Video]whooping cough cases

whooping cough cases

Credit: KXLYPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Whooping cough evolving into a superbug

Whooping cough bacteria are becoming smarter at colonizing and feeding off unwitting hosts -- whether they have been vaccinated or not -- strengthening calls for...
Science Daily


Tweets about this

RushReads

RushReads Fears whooping cough is evolving into a SUPERBUG as doctors say a new vaccine is desperately needed: Scientists beh… https://t.co/8GpBrU66NA 8 hours ago

FewingsBj

#HELLOMYNAMEISBJ RT @acn_tweet: Researchers have warned a new whooping cough vaccine is needed as the virus evolves into a potential superbug. https://t.co/… 9 hours ago

Biggy1883

Henry The Hoarse Whisperer RT @euan_wallace: A timely reminder that whooping cough is prevented by vaccination. ALL pregnant women have pertussis vaccination, even if… 11 hours ago

MawuHealth

Mawu Health Australia needs a new whooping cough vaccine to ensure our most vulnerable are protected… https://t.co/1gOAXAKrRc 13 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily A new whooping cough vaccine is needed as the virus evolves into a potential superbug, researchers have warned. https://t.co/XoC1fejgRL 15 hours ago

acn_tweet

ACN Researchers have warned a new whooping cough vaccine is needed as the virus evolves into a potential superbug. https://t.co/eSytHHFt3K 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.