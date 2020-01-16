Global  

Russia to vote for new prime minister in Putin reshuffle

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers in Russia are set to vote on the appointment of a new prime minister Thursday, a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an unexpected reshuffle of his inner circle. Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia’s tax service, has already arrived at the Duma, the lower house of parliament, and is […]
News video: Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev 01:08

 The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 [Video]How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024

Russia's ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile. But why was he picked?..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension [Video]Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published


Russia to get new prime minister after government resigns

Russia will soon get a new prime minister — with Mikhail Mishustin, who heads the country's tax service, tapped to take on the role. Dmitry Medvedev resigned...
Deutsche Welle

Putin puts forward little-known tax chief as new Russian PM: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday formally put forward Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, to be Russia's new...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimesPRAVDA

JF_718

Bridge🍅Tunnel Jeff RT @Lucian_Kim: 24 hours ago, most Russian lawmakers probably couldn't have identified this man. Now they've approved him as Russia's new p… 43 seconds ago

rosemarinas48

Rose Marinas RT @jaketapper: CNN: Vladimir Putin’s candidate for Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, was approved Thursday by the Duma, the lower house o… 2 minutes ago

rvps2001

Roman Vladimir #Putin’s candidate for Prime Minister, Mikhail #Mishustin, was approved Thursday by the Duma, the lower ho… https://t.co/xUpbnjhpi1 3 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Putin cements power as Russian lawmakers approve his new PM https://t.co/QjWU3xLOkR 10 minutes ago

