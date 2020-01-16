Russia to vote for new prime minister in Putin reshuffle
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers in Russia are set to vote on the appointment of a new prime minister Thursday, a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an unexpected reshuffle of his inner circle. Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia’s tax service, has already arrived at the Duma, the lower house of parliament, and is […]
The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday formally put forward Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, to be Russia's new... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •IndiaTimes •PRAVDA
