sanjana singh RT @SkymetWeather: 2020 like every year of late has a threat of possibly being the hottest in the coming years. 2019 was the second #hottes… 3 minutes ago SkymetWeather 2020 like every year of late has a threat of possibly being the hottest in the coming years. 2019 was the second… https://t.co/8huMSFBN97 6 minutes ago NASA360 2019 was the second hottest year on record, making the last five years the warmest in recorded history. Learn more… https://t.co/Mi08PS3ch1 6 minutes ago Pilarious_CA 🌊KH202X🇺🇸 RT @chriscmooney: It's official: 2019 was the second-hottest year ever recorded, and capped off the world’s hottest decade. By @brady_denn… 9 minutes ago NYSBA Env & Energy 2019 was the second-hottest year ever, capping off the world’s hottest decade in recorded history according to rese… https://t.co/UVXjT8BWgm 14 minutes ago Capt G Stables RT @OSOFNZ: 2019 has been confirmed the second hottest year on record globally and the warmest year ever for the world’s oceans, rounding o… 25 minutes ago Mashable Middle East In 140 years of modern record-keeping, 2019 was the second hottest year on record, which means that 19 of the last… https://t.co/rDD90dffZG 35 minutes ago allison🌸🍃 RT @flowerpowerbrat: scientists that have an extensive amount of data to use as evidence: 2019 was the second hottest year ever recorded an… 43 minutes ago