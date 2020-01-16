Global  

What Pelosi's impeachment managers say about the Democrats' strategy in Senate trial

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Pelosi's choice of managers offers a peek into the Democrat's strategy during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
News video: Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial 01:15

 Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia have been tapped to serve in the role.

Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday [Video]House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

BREAKING: Pelosi Reveals House Impeachment Managers to Take Part in Trump Senate Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi named the impeachment managers who will participate in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, ending weeks of suspense. At...
Mediaite

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers at Press Conference

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the list of House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in...
Mediaite

