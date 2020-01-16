Jeffrey Epstein trafficked girls in Caribbean until 2018, lawsuit claims
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () New evidence shows Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked hundreds of young women and girls on his private Caribbean island, some as recently as 2018, significantly expanding the scope of his alleged conduct, a top law enforcement official said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Epstein, a wealthy financier who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail last year, was bringing girls as young as 11 and 12 to his secluded estate in the Virgin Islands, known as Little Saint James, and kept a computerised database to track the availability and movements of women and girls, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit, which was filed by Denise George, attorney general of the Virgin Islands, broadened the...
Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Epstein Behind The Facade Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: During his lifetime Jeffrey Epstein was known as both a well respected businessman and a despicable monster. Explore the facts and conspiracy..
More than a dozen pistols and rifles were stolen from a Port St. Lucie gun store early Monday morning, according to police. Investigators said an alarm went at the St. Lucie Shooting Center, located at..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:05Published