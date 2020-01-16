Global  

Rocky Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father, dies at 75

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Rocky Johnson, the first black WWE tag team champion, is hailed as a "barrier-breaking performer".
News video: Dwayne Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75

Dwayne Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75 00:42

 Dwayne Johnson is mourning the death of his wrestling star father, Rocky Johnson.

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75 [Video]WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published

Dwayne Johnson finds it 'demanding and difficult' being a film star [Video]Dwayne Johnson finds it 'demanding and difficult' being a film star

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson admits that he finds it "incredibly difficult" to be an actor.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published


Wrestler Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s father, dead at 75

The father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died
FOX Sports

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, has died at 75

Wrestler Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died. He was 75.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

islandives

islandives Rocky Johnson, WWE superstar and father to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, dead at 75 https://t.co/TYHndZZYH5 9 seconds ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Rocky Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father, dies at 75 https://t.co/gzSASYw76q https://t.co/2iGUsz6NTl 10 seconds ago

Globalpoliticss

Global Politics🌏 Rocky Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father, dies at 75 https://t.co/CsGrF5Mlf7 15 seconds ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s dad, Rocky, dead at 75 https://t.co/KJgFF1fmrz 20 seconds ago

_Vantinnoo

_♒♒ RT @CP24: Canadian Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dies https://t.co/IZXYbXbx1e 24 seconds ago

Papa_Am

Papa Kweku Amissah RT @nytimes: Rocky Johnson, the professional wrestler known as Soul Man who helped train his son, the actor Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson, has… 36 seconds ago

Praveen_Gurjarr

The Rock RT @BBCWorld: Rocky Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father, dies at 75 https://t.co/xBggutWpWa 38 seconds ago

sweetlover23

chrislyn RT @ABC7NY: REST IN PEACE: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died, World Wrestling E… 54 seconds ago

