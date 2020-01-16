Global  

Trump did not understand Pearl Harbor, new book reveals: 'What's this all about?'

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Trump did not understand Pearl Harbor, new book reveals: 'What's this all about?'Donald Trump barely knew of Pearl Harbor, was ignorant about the basics of geography and complained the US constitution was like reading “a foreign language”, a new book reveals. A Very Stable Genius, by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, is the latest book detailing the Trump administration’s tumultuous three years in the White House. Named after Mr Trump’s self-declared intellectual brilliance, the book, excerpts of which have been published by The Washington Post, reveals his litany of missteps and willingness to break long-standing legal and ethical norms since becoming president in 2017. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story,...
