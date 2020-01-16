Mississippi: Wide search for new leader of troubled prisons

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will conduct a nationwide search for a new commissioner to lead a state prison system that’s reckoning with a recent outburst of deadly violence and longstanding problems with vacant jobs and damaged facilities. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the group that will […] 👓 View full article

