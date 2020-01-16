Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mississippi: Wide search for new leader of troubled prisons

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will conduct a nationwide search for a new commissioner to lead a state prison system that’s reckoning with a recent outburst of deadly violence and longstanding problems with vacant jobs and damaged facilities. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the group that will […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Life in a Troubled Mississippi Prison, Captured on Smuggled Phones

Prison officials said contraband cellphones fuel violence and undermine security. But as a crisis swelled in Mississippi’s prisons, images shared by inmates...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.