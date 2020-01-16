Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheetsJulie Willis and Gary Wilson are caring for around 60 kangaroos in their home (Picture: Getty) A couple in an Australian town ravaged by bushfires are now caring for around 60 kangaroos in their home. Julie Willis and Gary Wilson have been inundated with injured marsupials after firestorms ripped through the small communities of Wytaliba and Torrington. Two people were killed and scores of homes were destroyed in the disaster, which has gripped the country since September last year. Julie and Gary have run a kangaroo sanctuary for decades but they are now overwhelmed with kangaroos, wallabies and possums. The couple estimate that 80% of the animals in the area have been killed. Gary said: ‘A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

feehan_feehan

Bernardette Feehan RT @feehan_feehan: Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets https://t.co/s5EOwyPFem via @MetroUK 1 hour ago

feehan_feehan

Bernardette Feehan Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets https://t.co/s5EOwyPFem via @MetroUK 1 hour ago

pita_louise

Pita Louise Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets https://t.co/NzUbsutM5R via @MetroUK 4 hours ago

sistor111

Pita Louise Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets https://t.co/di0IF4hRWV via @MetroUK 4 hours ago

roseoshar7

rose RT @MetroUK: Well this is simply beautiful.❤️️ https://t.co/wUZdLctTLM 7 hours ago

bethany_smith

Bethany Smith Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets https://t.co/lUH3c9xvGz via @MetroUK 9 hours ago

MetroUK

Metro Well this is simply beautiful.❤️️ https://t.co/wUZdLctTLM 10 hours ago

myerschrismyer1

Chris Myers RT @JohnnyTYKE: What's that skippy, you've found a couple of guardian angels. Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets.… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.