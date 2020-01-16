deepakramu RT @ndtv: Prince Harry makes first public appearance since royal split https://t.co/OihoopnQlF https://t.co/Om8Lo95tzd 57 seconds ago TheCyberChick Was this Harry's FINAL engagement as a senior royal? Prince forces a smile as he faces the cameras at Buckingham Pa… https://t.co/UxIXz7iR9w 4 minutes ago Reuters UK UK's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split https://t.co/D0Mm7AcaAj https://t.co/7CxNPnSuCm 5 minutes ago خجل ♬ Bet controlling wife is texting him wanting to know when he is coming back slowly they drift apart because he will… https://t.co/xeC2TO3dZg 11 minutes ago Ryan Rhino Nguyen UK's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split https://t.co/CEHTocrBP6 12 minutes ago Times of News Europe Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split https://t.co/xF0wpIlPu1 12 minutes ago Times of News Europe Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split https://t.co/EM3ikBJaTR 12 minutes ago lizWatson Harry appears for first time since announcing he and Meghan quit https://t.co/NGb4xApgl2 via @MailOnline 15 minutes ago