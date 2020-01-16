Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

‘The moment of crisis has come’: Sir David Attenborough issues urgent warning on climate change

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
‘The moment of crisis has come’: Sir David Attenborough issues urgent warning on climate changeSir David Attenborough has warned the “moment of crisis” for climate change has come in an urgent appeal for action in a new interview. The renowned broadcaster's intervention comes after he said yesterday that humans have “overrun the planet” in a trailer for an upcoming film on his career as a naturalist. “We have been putting things off year after year. We have been raising targets and saying: ‘Oh well if we do it within the next 20 years,’” Sir David told the BBC. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “The moment of crisis has come. We can no longer prevaricate.” The broadcaster has called for governments to act...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sir David Attenborough warns that humans ‘have overrun the world’ in new trailer

Sir David Attenborough warns that humans ‘have overrun the world’ in new trailer 01:45

 Sir David Attenborough has warned that “human beings have overrun the world” in a trailer for his new film. The feature-length documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, looks back on the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change [Video]'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

&quot;The longer we leave it, the more difficult is it going to be to solve the problems,&quot; British naturalist David Attenborough said in an interview with the BBC on January 3.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change [Video]'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

"The longer we leave it, the more difficult is it going to be to solve the problems," British naturalist David Attenborough said in an interview with the BBC on January 3.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sir David Attenborough warns of climate 'crisis moment'

We're at a pivotal point in efforts to tackle climate change, the naturalist and broadcaster warns.
BBC News

David Attenborough says 'moment of crisis' has come on climate

British naturalist David Attenborough said the "moment of crisis" had come in the fight against climate change, warning that governments' targets for decades in...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

mensa2015

passion RT @BBCWorld: "The moment of crisis has come" in efforts to tackle climate change, naturalist Sir David Attenborough warns https://t.co/El… 3 seconds ago

GhayleNilesh

Nilesh Ghayle RT @ReutersIndia: 'The moment of crisis has come,' warns British naturalist David Attenborough on the world's efforts to tackle climate cha… 19 seconds ago

ailecphoto

Celia Bartlett RT @AFP: The world is facing the "moment of crisis" on climate change and cannot delay action any longer, British naturalist and broadcaste… 2 minutes ago

onerazz

Onerazz Channel Services ‘The moment of crisis has come,’ warns British naturalist David Attenborough on the world’s efforts to tackle clima… https://t.co/o351ZM6L7C 2 minutes ago

ElaineCruseArt

Elaine Cruse Artist RT @Natures_Voice: The moment of crisis has come for nature as well as climate. When we fail to protect nature, we destroy the environments… 2 minutes ago

Paul_Champion65

Paul Champion RT @Reuters: 'The moment of crisis has come,' warns British naturalist David Attenborough on the world's efforts to tackle climate change h… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.