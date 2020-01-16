Global  

Trump ‘knew what was going on’ in Ukraine, says Giuliani associate

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Trump ‘knew what was going on’ in Ukraine, says Giuliani associateA crucial figure in the Ukraine scandal that sparked the impeachment of Donald Trump said the US president “knew exactly what was going on” in relation to efforts by Rudy Giuliani to pressure Kiev to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Lev Parnas was central to the effort by Mr Giuliani, Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Mr Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. He told MSNBC that Mr Trump was fully aware of the campaign despite his denials. “President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements,” Mr Parnas,...
News video: New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot 01:08

 Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scandal with new evidence

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas insisted he was working on President Trump's behalf when he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the Bidens,...
CBS News Also reported by •SBSCBC.ca

Ukraine prosecutor offered information related to Biden in exchange for ambassador’s ouster, newly released materials show

WASHINGTON – New materials released by House Democrats appear to show Ukraine’s top prosecutor offering an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal...
Seattle Times


