Trump ‘knew what was going on’ in Ukraine, says Giuliani associate

A crucial figure in the Ukraine scandal that sparked the impeachment of Donald Trump said the US president "knew exactly what was going on" in relation to efforts by Rudy Giuliani to pressure Kiev to dig up dirt on Joe Biden Lev Parnas was central to the effort by Mr Giuliani, Mr Trump's personal lawyer, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Mr Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. He told MSNBC that Mr Trump was fully aware of the campaign despite his denials. "President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements," Mr Parnas,...


