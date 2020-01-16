"We're going through a tumultuous period and I want to be in the thick of it," Hockey said of Washington.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 💧Narelle #FreePress RT @FocusNewsNow: Hockey set to cash in: ‘This is the modern Rome': Joe Hockey reveals plans for a future in the US #auspol #hockey #USA h… 6 minutes ago Peter Clarke I wonder which “Rome” @joehockey (who blocked me when I alluded to his antipathy towards wind turbines) is imaginin… https://t.co/AqauJUU8lJ 12 minutes ago rob harris RT @smh: 'This is the modern Rome': Joe Hockey reveals plans to remain in the US | @KnottMatthew https://t.co/2lZYbVjcI9 15 minutes ago Julian Evans Hockey set to cash in: ‘This is the modern Rome': Joe Hockey reveals plans for a future in the US #auspol #hockey… https://t.co/iHRMYhsOqJ 29 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald 'This is the modern Rome': Joe Hockey reveals plans to remain in the US | @KnottMatthew https://t.co/2lZYbVjcI9 33 minutes ago Marisol.Smith RT @QuixoticGoals: Global forums such as the World Trade Organisation & the United Nations play an increasingly marginal role. https://t.co… 1 hour ago Thunder Global forums such as the World Trade Organisation & the United Nations play an increasingly marginal role. https://t.co/seEFaX83fr 1 hour ago Sulphurcocky 'This is the modern Rome': Joe Hockey reveals plans for a future in the US Hockey said Australia had to prepare f… https://t.co/LpClC7t2Sp 1 hour ago