Bega MP Andrew Constance is pleading for cash donations and government hand-outs to start flowing to devastated bushfire communities.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fiete Quincke RT @smh: Bega MP Andrew Constance is pleading for cash donations and government payments to flow more quickly to devastated bushfire commun… 1 hour ago Stuart McCarthy RT @AlexSmithSMH: 'We can't give false hope': Constance pleads for cash to start flowing https://t.co/Xo0XhlcOIv via @smh 11 hours ago Laura McDonald @AndrewConstance speaks the facts: "so don't make an announcement about money if you aren't going to put it in@bank… https://t.co/KsKDbPX5p9 21 hours ago Front Pages Today 'Humanitarian Crisis': Flow Of Fire Aid Too Slow: Minister - https://t.co/7evz66woUj @AlexSmithSMH… https://t.co/9A2yR43Wtg 22 hours ago