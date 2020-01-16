Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson and Lucy Liu will be among the readers for the audio edition of a new anthology edited in part by the American Civil Liberties Union. “Fight of the Century” is a collaboration between the ACLU and authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. Timed to the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere

'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere 01:51

 British actor Patrick Stewart said returning to &quot;Star Trek&quot; was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series devoted to his much-loved

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sir Patrick Stewart is 'Angry, disappointed & guilty' [Video]Sir Patrick Stewart is "Angry, disappointed & guilty"

Sir Patrick Stewart has reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard, who he says is now "Angry, disappointed & guilty" in Amazon Prime's new series, Picard. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:20Published

Where did the Moon come from? A new theory | Sarah T. Stewart [Video]Where did the Moon come from? A new theory | Sarah T. Stewart

The Earth and Moon are like identical twins, made up of the exact same materials -- which is really strange, since no other celestial bodies we know of share this kind of chemical relationship. What's..

Credit: TED     Duration: 11:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at new series premiere

Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series...
Reuters

Patrick Stewart Joins Co-Stars at 'Star Trek: Picard' Premiere!

Patrick Stewart is joined by wife Sunny Ozell at the Star Trek: Picard premiere on Monday (January 13) at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Calif. The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

metalheadjs

Jesse C Leyendecker RT @KABBFOX29: New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson https://t.co/rTB6A7ulmO 50 seconds ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson https://t.co/rTB6A7ulmO 5 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen New Audiobook Features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson - https://t.co/YMcSwmGk5I 6 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson https://t.co/Oe1p4JbYTR 12 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson https://t.co/7eLEJFSaIS 22 minutes ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson... https://t.co/m8cb20a7ae 34 minutes ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, https://t.co/syqJURGGEC 34 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson https://t.co/bvCoPCRmyI 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.