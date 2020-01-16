Global  

LeBron James 'happy as hell' for Magic's Markelle Fultz after his triple-double vs. Lakers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Traded from the team that took him No.1 in the 2017 draft, Markelle Fultz recorded his second triple-double in Magic's surprise win over the Lakers.
Recent related news from verified sources

Magic snap Lakers’ 9-game winning streak in 119-118 thriller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Markelle Fultz hit two big layups in the final minute while scoring 21 points during his second career triple-double, and the Orlando Magic...
Seattle Times

Fultz scores career-best 25 to lead Magic over Nets 101-89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 25 points, including seven straight during a 15-1 run in the fourth quarter that sent the Orlando...
Seattle Times


DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma LeBron James ‘happy as hell’ for Magic’s Markelle Fultz after his triple-double vs. Lakers https://t.co/JpJPX8XQ6h 33 minutes ago

DavonClark9

STONER MAN ❤ RT @LakeShowCP: #Lakers star LeBron James 'happy as hell' for #Magic guard Markelle Fultz after triple-double. https://t.co/6gS26kLJzc 1 hour ago

MagicNationCP

Magic Nation #Lakers star LeBron James 'happy as hell' for #Magic guard Markelle Fultz after triple-double. https://t.co/aAvle7fU7Y 1 hour ago

LakeShowCP

LakeShow #Lakers star LeBron James 'happy as hell' for #Magic guard Markelle Fultz after triple-double. https://t.co/6gS26kLJzc 1 hour ago

