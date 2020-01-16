Global  

Happy Lunar New Year! The owners of Seattle’s Monsoon share some traditions and a recipe for luck.

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Sophie and Eric Banh, owners of Monsoon and Ba Bar, talk about some Vietnamese Lunar New Year traditions and share their recipe for a traditional braised pork shoulder dish called Thit Heo Kho Trung.
News video: Gearing up for the Lunar New Year

Gearing up for the Lunar New Year 03:33

 The Nathan Yip Foundation is gearing up for the Lunar New Year!

Stocks hold steady but virus anxiety lingers as millions travel for Lunar New Year break

Asian shares steadied on Friday in holiday-thinned trade for the Lunar New Year, despite fears that a new coronavirus from China could spread rapidly as millions...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReuters IndiaNewsdaySeattle Times

Tet in Seattle

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Tet in Seattle and experience Vietnamese culture through performances, food and more. The Seattle chapter of the Asian American...
Seattle Times

