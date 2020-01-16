Global  

Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show. Lovato has […]
 Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing." It is in...

Demi Lovato making live return at Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato is heading to the 2020 Grammy Awards to stage her first live performance since her near-fatal overdose.

Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato has revealed she will perform at the forthcoming Grammy Awards - her first gig since her overdose in 2018.

Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance,...
Demi Lovato Makes Her Will & Grace Debut

Demi Lovato has officially made her Will & Grace debut. As sort of assumed by the baby bump pictures the singer had posted from her time on the show, Lovato is...
