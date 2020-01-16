Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Thursday, 16 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show. Lovato has […]
Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in...
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance,...