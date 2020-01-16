Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show. Lovato has […] 👓 View full article

