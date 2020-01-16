Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, a junior but rising GOP leader in the House, is opting to stay on that chamber’s leadership track rather than run for a Senate seat in her home state of Wyoming. The move keeps the combative second-term lawmaker positioned to advance in the House GOP hierarchy. Cheney told her […]
