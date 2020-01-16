Global  

Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, a junior but rising GOP leader in the House, is opting to stay on that chamber’s leadership track rather than run for a Senate seat in her home state of Wyoming. The move keeps the combative second-term lawmaker positioned to advance in the House GOP hierarchy. Cheney told her […]
News video: Cheney Not Running For Senate

Cheney Not Running For Senate 00:28

 On Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney announced she will not run for Senate in Wyoming. She is passing on a competitive GOP primary in favor of remaining in the House and GOP leadership. She said she believed she "can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming" by staying in the House. Cheney had...

Liz Cheney to seek reelection in the House, rules out Senate bid

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will not be running for her state's open Senate seat in 2020 and will instead seek reelection to the House.
FOXNews.com

Liz Cheney Says She Won’t Run for Senate in Wyoming

Ms. Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, said she would seek re-election to that chamber rather than pursue a vacant Senate seat.
NYTimes.com

