Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S. watchdog says Trump administration violated law by withholding Ukraine aid

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration violated federal law last year by withholding security aid for Ukraine that had been appropriated by Congress, a U.S. congressional watchdog said in a report released on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine

Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine 00:47

 A federal watchdog determined President Donald Trump’s administration broke the law after they withheld military aid to Ukraine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Requests Supreme Court To Allow Louisiana Law On Abortion To Take Effect [Video]Trump Administration Requests Supreme Court To Allow Louisiana Law On Abortion To Take Effect

The Trump Administration is urging the Supreme Court to allow a controversial law to go into effect.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congressional watchdog says Trump administration violated law over Ukraine aid

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday, in a...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesNYTimes.comNPReuronewsMediaiteUSATODAY.com

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid, congressional agency says

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday, in a...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsHaaretzNPRUSATODAY.comFT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.